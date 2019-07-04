David J. Henshall Sells 6,353 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTXS opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.12 and a one year high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,073,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,343,000 after buying an additional 632,553 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 584,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 437,687 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

