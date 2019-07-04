Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $116,040.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EVO Payments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1,226.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.01.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

