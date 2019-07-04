CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $43.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 170,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

