Craig Vosburg Sells 8,314 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $273.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.54. The company has a market capitalization of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $273.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,899,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,105,000 after purchasing an additional 704,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Mastercard by 144.3% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after purchasing an additional 648,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

