Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Sells $41,028,743.34 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 240,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $41,028,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sardar Biglari sold 94,440 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $16,377,784.80.

On Friday, June 28th, Sardar Biglari sold 80,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $13,667,200.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $2,360,373.39.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 211,243 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $36,031,718.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 72,339 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $12,299,800.17.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sardar Biglari sold 98,939 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $16,830,513.29.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60.

Shares of CBRL opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

