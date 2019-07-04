Cott (NYSE:COT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COT. TD Securities cut shares of Cott from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of COT stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 336.75 and a beta of 0.94. Cott has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.04 million. Cott had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cott will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cott in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cott in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Cott by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cott by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

