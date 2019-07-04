Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company’s product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRS. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,235,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

