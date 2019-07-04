Contrasting Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & PagSeguro Digital (NASDAQ:PAGS)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 1 1 8 0 2.70

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $33.96, indicating a potential downside of 15.85%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D N/A -241.64% -6.41% PagSeguro Digital 23.00% 18.15% 10.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.38 -$26.21 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 11.62 $248.78 million $0.88 45.86

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

