Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.16 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $23.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $23.50 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $93.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.03 million to $94.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.74 million, with estimates ranging from $94.69 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conifer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.50. Conifer has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Melstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,990 in the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.22% of Conifer worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

