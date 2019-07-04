ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 787,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.30. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 12,612 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $34,304.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,484 shares in the company, valued at $332,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock worth $357,901. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

