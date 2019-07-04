Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.31 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $61.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, insider Argand Partners, Lp purchased 1,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Piecuch purchased 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,219.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,861,716 shares of company stock worth $8,396,072 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concrete Pumping stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

