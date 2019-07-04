Comparing Hi-Crush (HCR) and Its Rivals

Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hi-Crush to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09% Hi-Crush Competitors 14.09% 8.00% 14.31%

Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hi-Crush and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush Competitors 308 959 1078 36 2.35

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Hi-Crush’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.5%. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 44.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hi-Crush and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million $137.59 million 1.62 Hi-Crush Competitors $1.80 billion $230.45 million 20.45

Hi-Crush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hi-Crush peers beat Hi-Crush on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

