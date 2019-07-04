Comparing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 1 10 14 0 2.52 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $44.68, suggesting a potential upside of 62.37%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.59%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Talos Energy does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 29.33% 7.12% 3.17% Talos Energy 14.59% 2.83% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $10.73 billion 1.06 $3.06 billion $1.29 21.33 Talos Energy $891.29 million 1.50 $221.54 million $2.66 9.31

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

