Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $28.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.95 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $140.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 31,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,500. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.05. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
