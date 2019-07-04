Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $28.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.95 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $140.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 18.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 31,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,500. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.05. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

