Citigroup Analysts Give Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) a $210.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.35.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.57. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,441. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

