Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 239,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 225,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

