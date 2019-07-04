Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.12.
In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 239,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 225,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
