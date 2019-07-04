Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,984 shares of company stock worth $7,250,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.