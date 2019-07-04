Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives $47.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cambrex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cambrex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambrex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambrex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambrex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambrex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 152,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.35. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambrex will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.