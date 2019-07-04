Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CMCL opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.60. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Steven Ronald Curtis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,350 ($18,750.82).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

