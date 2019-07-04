BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of BWXT opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,913 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,811,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,170,000 after acquiring an additional 734,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,803,000.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

