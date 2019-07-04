Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

BRKS opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $100,374.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,163 shares of company stock worth $893,669. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,354,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,068,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.