Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $184.50

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.50.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 277,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,544. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

