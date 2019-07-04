Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Price Target at $2.75

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 164.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.