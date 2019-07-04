Brokerages Set Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Target Price at $44.57

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.57 ($51.83).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €54.60 ($63.49). 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.81. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €73.00 ($84.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

