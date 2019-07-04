Brokerages Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.