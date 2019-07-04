Brokerages Expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.