Brokerages Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,682,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,096,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

