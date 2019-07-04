Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 243,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 7,003,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

