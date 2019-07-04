Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report sales of $17.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.66 million and the lowest is $17.40 million. Investar posted sales of $15.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $70.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $71.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.97 million, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Investar by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.15. Investar has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

