Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $187.50.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($40.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,413.16% and a negative net margin of 225.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

