BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $89.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.