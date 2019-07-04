Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.62 million, with estimates ranging from $17.48 million to $62.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,007,474.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 287,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,608. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.