Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.62 million, with estimates ranging from $17.48 million to $62.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,007,474.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 287,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,608. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

