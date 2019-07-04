Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BLN stock opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of $279.96 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About Blackline Safety
