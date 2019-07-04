Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of $279.96 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

