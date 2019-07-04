Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.35 million. Blackline posted sales of $55.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $279.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.22 million to $280.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.36 million, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,328,000 after buying an additional 2,468,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after buying an additional 192,724 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 29.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,165,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after acquiring an additional 166,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 447,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,452. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.04 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

