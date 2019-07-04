Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $105,488.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,618,761 coins and its circulating supply is 7,618,757 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

