BidaskClub Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Buy

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 117.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.