Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.92.

BNFT opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raymond Alexander August purchased 3,200 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,925 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.