Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $597.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.88. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

