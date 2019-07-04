Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.48 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

