Barclays Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $162.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.53.

NYSE:ROK opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 752,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,065,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

