Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 154.98 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.60.

In related news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.