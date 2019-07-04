Azart (AZART) Trading Down 49.9% This Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a total market cap of $8,374.00 and $2.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . Azart’s official website is azartpay.com

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

