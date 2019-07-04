Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avianca has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE AVH opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63. Avianca has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avianca will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 11.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Avianca by 8.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

