ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on ATLKY. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th.
ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,758. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36.
About ATLAS COPCO AB/S
Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.
