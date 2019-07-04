ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLKY. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,758. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 111.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

