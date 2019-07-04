Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 109.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 786,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 85,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

