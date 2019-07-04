Argus (ARGUS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Argus has a total market cap of $818.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argus has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046849 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00190868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001057 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

