ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.09. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $489,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 163,710 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

