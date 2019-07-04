ARBITRAGE Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $618,365.00 and approximately $574.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,846,157 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco . The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

