Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

AMAT opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

