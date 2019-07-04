Analyzing Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A 674.04% 71.94% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -86.22% N/A -33.48%

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($0.34) -1.82 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $346.64 million 4.80 -$282.37 million ($0.95) -11.32

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 7 4 0 2.36

Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD. The company pipeline products also include olinciguat, an oral and once-daily vascular sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell diseases; praliciguat, an oral, once daily systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of heart failure and for diabetic nephropathy; IW 6463, a central nervous system penetrant oral sGC stimulator in clinical development for serious neurodegenerative diseases; and two organ targeted programs for the treatment of liver and lung. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan, as well as a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.