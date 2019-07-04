Analysts Set McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Price Target at $24.67

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,654,000 after acquiring an additional 109,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McDermott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McDermott International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,247,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in McDermott International by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

